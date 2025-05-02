Bethesda only uses loading screens as a "necessary evil," according to designer

HQ

The modern gamer might be a bit spoiled every now and again. They've become so used to seamless loading, brilliant visuals, and great gameplay that the only things they've left to complain about are yellow paint, "ugly" women, and loading screens.

However, loading screens do annoy some players, especially in games like Bethesda RPGs, when they can be quite frequent. Speaking to VideoGamer, Bruce Nesmith - a former Bethesda lead designer who left the studio as Starfield was being made - revealed why the studio still has loading screens.

"Everybody who complains about them assumes that it's done because we're lazy or we don't want to follow the modern thinking on stuff," he said. "The reality is the Bethesda games are so detailed and so graphics intensive... you just cant have both present at the same time."

"I can't have the interiors of all these places loaded at the same time as the exteriors. That's just not an option," he continued. "You're actually better off stopping the game briefly, doing a loading screen and then continuing on...It's just one of those necessary evils, as it were, it's not that anybody at Bethesda ever wanted to do it. We just didn't have a choice, really."

Even with loading screens, Bethesda games continue to be popular, as shown by the recently released Oblivion Remastered, which drew millions of players in the days following its release.