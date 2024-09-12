Bethesda on how you should tackle Starfield: Shattered Space: "My recommendation would be to take your existing save and go"

HQ

At the end of this month, Starfield players will be able to continue their experience in Bethesda's cosmic RPG all in the Shattered Space expansion. With such a big chunk of additional content on its way, you might be wondering what the best way to tackle the game is. Should you start a new game or just continue with your active save? We asked lead creative producer Tim Lamb this very question during an interview at Gamescom and he told us:

"We didn't want to adjust the initial onboarding of the player. We have a lot of complex game systems that we teach you, but very early on, shortly after the early mission in the game, Shattered Space opens up and is available. My recommendation would be to take your existing save and go. It's... I want to say it's slightly challenging. It holds that sort of horror and vibe. New players that go in early at low level, it would be more challenging."

So, with that in mind, will you continue your Starfield adventure or go against Lamb's advice, start a new save and attempt to tackle Shattered Space as early as possible?