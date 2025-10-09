Bethesda locks down the date for Fallout Day 2025 broadcast

HQ

Just recently, Bethesda revealed all about the Burning Springs expansion for Fallout 76, the new batch of content that introduces Walton Goggins' Ghoul as an official part of the game lore and ties the wider franchise and the live-action series together. Now, Bethesda is already looking to reveal more about the future of Fallout, as the date for the annual Fallout Day broadcast has been shared.

It's set to happen once more on October 23, a date selected to reflect the date that the nuclear bombs originally dropped in the Fallout universe and turned our lovely world into a grim wasteland. The time for the show is set for 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.

As for what this year's broadcast promises, Bethesda notes it will feature "the latest news about our existing Fallout games, community celebrations, and upcoming fan events!"

So needless to say, don't expect any wild Fallout 5 announcement, but perhaps there is room for another glimpse at the second season of the series, especially since it's slated to return to Prime Video in December...