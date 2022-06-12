Bethesda just shared a deep look at Redfall gameplay

HQ

When Bethesda announced that both Starfield and Redfall were to be delayed until 2023, Xbox's portfolio for the rest of the year started to look rather barren. But if those games needed more time to be ready for launch, then they should absolutely take that time.

But that doesn't change the fact that fans have been desperate for new information relating to both, and to kick off the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that's just what we got for Redfall.

Granted we have no idea when exactly Redfall will launch next year, although it was revealed that the entire content of the showcase (including Redfall) would be launching within the next 12 months. But what we did get was a hefty gameplay trailer, which shows off the vampire-slaying action in further depth, and you can watch it in full below.