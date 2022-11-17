Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Doom Eternal

      Bethesda issues statement regarding Mick Gordon-Doom Eternal soundtrack controversy

      We're told that the composer's post "mischaracterized and misrepresented" id Software and the game's development.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Recently, famed composer Mick Gordon issued a statement that talked about his time working on Doom Eternal's soundtrack, where he revealed that certain situations amounted and resulted in the end product not being up to snuff. There were a lot of allegations thrown in that post, including lack of pay, and even flak thrown directly at producer Marty Stratton. Bethesda has now spoken up about the matter in its own statement.

      In the full post, which you can see below, Bethesda states that Gordon's statement "both mischaracterized and misrepresented the team at id Software, the development of Doom Eternal, Marty Stratton, and Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship."

      It continues with Bethesda "unequivocally" supporting Stratton, Mossholder, and id Software, and then revealing that it "stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed."

      The statement concludes by asking fans to refrain from making conclusions from Gordon's statement, and that any harassment or threats sent to Stratton, Mossholder, or id Software will be met with "swift and appropriate action".

      Doom Eternal

      Related texts

      0
      Doom Eternal - Switch ReviewScore

      Doom Eternal - Switch Review
      REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

      Panic Button has worked its magic once more and has brought one of the year's finest shooters to the Nintendo Switch.



      Loading next content