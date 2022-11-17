Bethesda issues statement regarding Mick Gordon-Doom Eternal soundtrack controversy

HQ

Recently, famed composer Mick Gordon issued a statement that talked about his time working on Doom Eternal's soundtrack, where he revealed that certain situations amounted and resulted in the end product not being up to snuff. There were a lot of allegations thrown in that post, including lack of pay, and even flak thrown directly at producer Marty Stratton. Bethesda has now spoken up about the matter in its own statement.

In the full post, which you can see below, Bethesda states that Gordon's statement "both mischaracterized and misrepresented the team at id Software, the development of Doom Eternal, Marty Stratton, and Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship."

It continues with Bethesda "unequivocally" supporting Stratton, Mossholder, and id Software, and then revealing that it "stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed."

The statement concludes by asking fans to refrain from making conclusions from Gordon's statement, and that any harassment or threats sent to Stratton, Mossholder, or id Software will be met with "swift and appropriate action".