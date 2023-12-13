Bethesda is working on adding city maps and new ways of travelling to Starfield

HQ

Since Starfield released, players of Bethesda's latest RPG have been building a wish list of features they'd like to see come to the game pretty soon. City maps, mod support, and more have been at the top of that list, and in a recent Reddit post, Bethesda revealed it had been listening.

The post began addressing the recent, smaller fix for Starfield that has been released and revealing that a new, larger update would be coming out in 2024. "We've been hard at work on many of the issues you've posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS. Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we've built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save."

"We're also hard at work on many of new features you asked for," the post continues. "From city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks. If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it's safe, we'll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic."

While mod support and city maps are pretty self-explanatory, players are left intrigued by what new forms of travel could mean. Whatever these new methods are, let's hope they can give this RPG some new bones.