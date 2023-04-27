Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
      Starfield

      Bethesda is warming up with Starfield merchandise

      Get yourself equipped with the latest sci-fi drip.

      HQ

      Yesterday we reported that Starfield's marketing campaign has started to kick off, and today we get another prime example of this as Bethesda has now added two pieces of clothing to their official store with themes from the upcoming adventure.

      The first one is a Starfield Constellation Beanie, and Bethesda says we shouldn't "leave the planet without" it. The other item is a Starfield Constellation Jacket, as "you'll want to look good while trying to answer humanity's greatest mystery".

      Both garments actually looks pretty good, and reasonably priced. Check them out in the images below. Anything that tickles your fancy?

