Bethesda is the first Microsoft game studio to fully unionise

Bethesda Game Studios has just made gaming history as the first Microsoft studio to fully unionise under the Communication Workers of America (CWA). Microsoft recognised the union after 241 developers showed their intent to unionise.

In a press release (via IGN) senior systems designer at Bethesda Mandi Parker wrote the following:

"We are so excited to announce our union at Bethesda Game Studio and join the movement sweeping across the video game industry. It is clear that every worker can benefit from bringing democracy into the workplace and securing a protected voice on the job. We're thrilled to get down to brass tacks and win a fair contract, proving that our unity is a source of real power to positively shape our working conditions, our lives, and the company as a whole."

As game creators seek protection against the staggering number of layoffs that we've seen in recent years, we can expect to see more news like this in the near future.