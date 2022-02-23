Bethesda is shutting down its launcher and moving to Steam

HQ

It's been nearly a year since Microsoft officially acquired ZeniMax Media, and we've been seeing the impact of this very move ever since. Whether that's through Bethesda games landing on Game Pass or hearing about the potential Xbox console exclusivity of future games. But now it has been announced that Bethesda's own launcher, Bethesda.net, will be shutting down this year, and considering the questions we all had about the future of Battle.net following the Activision Blizzard acquisition news, it's hard not to see a connection here.

In a new blog post, Bethesda announced that its launcher will be shutting down in early April, and that it will instead be migrating to Steam. For people who use the launcher, Bethesda has outlined the process that will allow them to transfer their game library and wallet onto Valve's platform, with some of it needing to be done manually.

If you use Bethesda.net, you can read all about the transfer process here, where a bunch of extra information is also shared about how this will affect Bethesda's live titles, such as Fallout 76.