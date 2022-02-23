Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Bethesda is shutting down its launcher and moving to Steam

Players will be able to carry their games and wallet over.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been nearly a year since Microsoft officially acquired ZeniMax Media, and we've been seeing the impact of this very move ever since. Whether that's through Bethesda games landing on Game Pass or hearing about the potential Xbox console exclusivity of future games. But now it has been announced that Bethesda's own launcher, Bethesda.net, will be shutting down this year, and considering the questions we all had about the future of Battle.net following the Activision Blizzard acquisition news, it's hard not to see a connection here.

In a new blog post, Bethesda announced that its launcher will be shutting down in early April, and that it will instead be migrating to Steam. For people who use the launcher, Bethesda has outlined the process that will allow them to transfer their game library and wallet onto Valve's platform, with some of it needing to be done manually.

If you use Bethesda.net, you can read all about the transfer process here, where a bunch of extra information is also shared about how this will affect Bethesda's live titles, such as Fallout 76.

Bethesda is shutting down its launcher and moving to Steam


Loading next content