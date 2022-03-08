Bethesda is "dedicated to updating Fallout 76"

HQ

While we received an outline of what 2022 will hold for Appalachia a few weeks ago, thanks to a new roadmap shared by Bethesda, as part of a new interview, it has been revealed that the developer has an internal five-year roadmap for its live game, Fallout 76.

The information comes from design director Mark Tucker, who when speaking to AusGamers, stated that he is working on a "five-year roadmap", and that Bethesda has "long term plans" for Fallout 76. Here is what Tucker said in full.

"The funny thing is if I could share what's on this other monitor right here, you would love to see it because it's a five-year roadmap that I'm working on. We have long term plans, and things get a little fuzzier the further we go out because we adjust and adapt as things show up and we see what players want and what they're doing. But, a lot of my time right now is spent on planning that three and five-year roadmap. The three-year roadmap is a lot more understood and known, at five years it gets a little more fuzzy, but we're dedicated to updating Fallout 76."

Needless to say, Fallout 76 players can seemingly rest easy knowing they'll have plenty of new content coming through the pipeline over the next few years.