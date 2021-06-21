Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Indiana Jones

Bethesda: Indiana Jones is in very, very, very early stages

Don't expect much more news on the game anytime soon.

One of the first major video game news this year was the Bethesda announcement that the Swedish studio Machine Games is making an Indiana Jones game. This on January 12 and since then, we haven't heard anything.

Some are wondering if the fact that both Machine Games and Bethesda are now fully owned by Microsoft will change anything, while others are just keen to see the game and want to know more about it. Well, neither of these two should expect to get any answers for quite some time.

Bethesda's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications Pete Hines says in an interview with Gamespot:

"Obviously, we literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses about how far along that game is. They're in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game."

Three "very" should leave no doubt that the development has just started, and we probably won't hear anything for probably at least 18 months. At least Hines answer seems to imply that Indiana Jones is still in development despite Bethesda being bought. Which formats it will be coming for, is currently unknown though.

Indiana Jones

