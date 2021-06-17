Bethesda: Having Starfield Xbox exclusive will "make for a better product"

When Microsoft announced their intentions of buying Bethesda last year, there was a lot of speculation whether this meant mainly PlayStation gamers would miss out on upcoming titles like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. After the purchase was finished, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer explain that buying Bethesda was all about exclusives.

While this certainly has a negative impact for some (although most do have an Android, an iOS unit or a PC and will be able to play the games regardless), it does seem to have some benefits as well. When Todd Howard from Bethesda was interviewed by The Telegraph, he said it will end up making better games:

"You don't ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product."

Howard also says he thinks this solution might lead to more people getting to play the game, rather than less gamers:

"By focusing on those platforms, you really get to lean in a lot on making it the best it can be for those systems. And we're big believers in all of the avenues that Xbox and Microsoft are doing to get games to more people. Whether that's the integration with the PC, which is huge for us, the cloud streaming and all those things. So I think it's about taking a long term view. And our belief that those things are really fundamentally good. So we see it actually opening up more and more and more so that people's ability to play our games - via Game Pass and other things - their ability to play our games doesn't go down. It goes up dramatically."

What do you think of all this?