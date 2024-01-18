Bethesda has trademarked IDKFA

HQ

If you ever played the two original Doom games from the early 90s, you might remember the cheat-code IDKFA which gave us all weapons, full ammunition and all keys.

Now it seems like the code is making a comeback, but possibly as a video game. The Xbox influencer Klobrille has noted that Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media Inc. trademarked IDKFA, which is listed as something video game related.

It's been four years since id Software, the developers of the Doom series, released Doom Eternal in 2020. As it is a ZeniMax studio, a qualified guess would be that whatever IDKFA is, it's developed by id Software and related to their upcoming game.