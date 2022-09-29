Bethesda has released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, again

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been released for purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

This updated edition is available on the eShop for £59.99 for new owners, or as a DLC £17.99 for those who already own Skyrim on the Switch. In total, the game (including the original) has now been released on various platforms in the years 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, and (now) 2022.

Fans flocked to Twitter to poke fun at Bethesda and lead Skyrim developer Todd Howard following the announcement. Twitter user @ICA_Agent-4 said: "Phew. I was worried Bethesda wouldn't find a way to sell Skyrim again." User @crazyassgremlin said: "Hey wait a damn minute Todd, haven't we seen this re-re-re-re-re-re-release before!?" And lastly, reflecting an ironic sentiment shared by many fans, user @AbrhamValdez_ said Skyrim was "Truly an underrated classic."