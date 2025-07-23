English
Starfield

Bethesda has "exciting things" planned for Starfield

Is it time for a new campaign expansion, a PlayStation 5 release or something completely unexpected?

It has been quiet for a long time regarding Starfield, and after the Shattered Space expansion last fall, most of the updates released have been minor. But there are rumors that itmay be coming to PlayStation 5, and perhaps this and something else will be available in just a few months.

Via Steam, Bethesda writes:

"Looking ahead, we're continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months."

We're definitely not saying no to more Starfield, but we can only speculate about what they mean. What do you think and hope for?

Starfield

