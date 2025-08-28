Bethesda has both DLC and more in store for Starfield

HQ

Bethesda has said on several occasions that they have more space adventures in store for their acclaimed role-playing game Starfield. Exactly what is in the works has not been revealed though, but in a new Developer Spotlight video, they have described what is coming - and it seems to be a lot.

Lead creative producer Tim Lamb says that there will be both DLC and other content:

"We have some cool stuff coming, including free updates and features players have been asking for, as well as a new DLC story. I can't go into all the details just yet, but I will say part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding. We're also adding some new game systems and a few other smaller delights."

Starfield is expected to be released for PlayStation 5 (and possibly Switch 2) later this year, and it seems likely that more content will be added at the same time or shortly thereafter. Hopefully, we'll find out more at the Tokyo Game Show at the end of September, or possibly at The Game Awards in December.

Check out the full video below.