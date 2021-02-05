Bethesda founder and CEO Robert A. Altman has died

You're watching Advertisements

One of our biggest veterans and industry icons has passed away. We're talking about Robert A. Altman, who was the co-founder of both Bethesda Softworks as well as ZeniMax Media. He was still very much involved at age 73 and actually a popular chief executive of the latter company.

No official cause of death has been revealed, but Bethesda shared a statement on Twitter, writing:

"We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO. He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being."

An longer letter with an example of why Altman was a beloved person was shared as an inamge you chan read below. Several major people from the industry has shared their condoleances, like the Microsoft boss Satya Nadella, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Blizzard's executive vice president Mike Ybarra, the God of War director Cory Barlog, the ex-Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime, the current Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser and many more.

We would like to thank Robert A. Altman as millions of people will get to enjoy what he started for many decades to come.