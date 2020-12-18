Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Fallout 76

Bethesda: Fallout 76 "has seen a dramatic rise in players in 2020"

Bethesda has said they have seen millions of players in the game over 2020.

It wasn't always easy for Fallout 76, which launched in such a bad condition that we have to go all the way back to... well, last week and the Cyberpunk 2077 release, to experience something similar. But fortunately, Bethesda didn't abandon the game, but has rather steadily improved it to make it reach full potential.

If they have reached that goal yet is up for debate, but at least we should be able to all agree Fallout 76 is way, way better today than two years ago. And this seems to have paid off. In an open letter called 'Fallout 76: Year Two in Review', Bethesda says they had millions of players in the game during 2020:

"2020 has obviously been one of the most difficult years in modern history, but it has been intensely rewarding to see millions of you come together in Fallout 76's Appalachia to meet your friends, make new ones, and go on adventures together, in the safety of the virtual world we share."

They also explain that they've "seen a dramatic rise in players in 2020, both new and returning veterans", and claims to have "plans for an even bigger and better 2021". Finally, as 2020 is about to end, they have made an infographic with some fascinating data about the game. It seems like the community really, really like nuking things...

Fallout 76

