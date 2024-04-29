Bethesda: Fallout 4 "targets 4k 60fps in all modes" for Xbox Series X

HQ

Not everyone was entirely happy with last week's Fallout 4 update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (and PC), with PlayStation users noting that those who got the game with PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Collection didn't get the update, while PC users had major problems with mods and other issues.

Xbox users, however, seemed much happier, but something strange is happening there too. Bethesda has now clarified a big difference in the Xbox version via X. It turns out that even those who run the Quality Mode option for Xbox Series X will be able to run the game at 60 frames per second, compared to 30 frames per second for PlayStation 5 (40 if you run 120Hz).

The reason is that this version "actually targets 4K 60 FPS in all modes". As for what makes it different from Performance Mode on Xbox Series X, Bethesda writes that this mode "is more aggressive in lowering settings to maintain this target". However, people don't seem to think that there is much difference judging from the comments (while several state that they have problems with the 1440p resolution).

It certainly feels like Bethesda rushed out the update to ride on the popularity of the TV series, but Quality Mode running at too high a frame rate seems to be one of the minor problems, don't you think?