Bethesda donates $1 million to help fight COVID-19

Bethesda is donating 1 million US dollars to help organisations fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Not long ago Bethesda just announced that it would be donating a whopping $1 million to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the statement, they are giving money to several organizations:

- $500,000 will be given to Direct Relief
- $250,000 will go to UNICEF
- And another $250,000 will go to the relief efforts within the communities where their studios are, the local individual studios and international offices of Bethesda will choose the organizations they want to help with.

Meanwhile, Bethesda also put up a campaign called #BethesdaAtHome to stay connected with its fans and you can check details here if you want to know more.

