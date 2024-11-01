Bethesda didn't want Troy Baker to Play Indiana Jones

HQ

By now you've probably seen several trailers for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so you know that Harrison Ford is not playing the famous adventurer, archaeologist and professor Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr.

Instead, Troy Baker (perhaps best known as Booker DeWitt in Bioshock Infinite, Joel Miller in The Last of Us and Pagan Min in Far Cry 4) is playing Indy, and most people seem to agree that he does a very good job. But it was far from a foregone conclusion that he would actually get the role, because Bethesda legend Todd Howard was skeptical.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Baker says he was turned down when he was introduced to Howard, who said it wasn't what he was looking for. But Baker persevered and practiced hard, and after hundreds of auditions with various actors, Howard finally called Baker up and said:

"I'll have you know, we did a blind taste test, and people chose you every time."

And as a result, it is now Troy Baker who will play the character (who still looks like Harrison Ford though, fortunately) when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is released next month.

What do you think of Baker's performance as Indy, judging from what we've heard so far?