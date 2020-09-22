Bethesda comments on joining Microsoft

You're watching Advertisements

In what may be considered the most spectacular purchase of a video game company since... probably forever, Microsoft has now bought Bethesda. But why would Bethesda want this and what are its views on the future?

PR and marketing boss (also Bethesda über veteran) Pete Hines has a quite a few words to share on this topic on the Bethesda homepage, where he explains the company's thoughts on this deal.

And if you haven't had a chance to read what Phil Spencer and Todd Howard shared in their posts this morning, be sure to check them both out.

Hines stated on the company's website: "So why the change? Because it allows us to make even better games going forward. Microsoft is an incredible partner and offers access to resources that will make us a better publisher and developer. We believe that means better games for you to play. Simply put - we believe that change is an important part of getting better. We believe in pushing ourselves to be better. To innovate. To grow."

He further added: "And, we have a long history of working with Microsoft. Our companies share many of the same basic principles. We believe in a culture that values passion, quality, collaboration, and innovation. When I think back to the first time we decided to shift from being a PC-only developer and make Morrowind for the original Xbox, it was a move that countless people said would never work...nobody on consoles wanted a game that big and complex. But Microsoft believed in us and so did you. And now RPGs of all shapes and sizes are hugely successful on consoles."

Does this make sense to you?