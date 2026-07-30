Bethesda celebrates 40 years with a new retro-inspired logo

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It's actually been 40 years since Bethesda, the creators of The Elder Scrolls series and other titles, was founded, and they want to celebrate this milestone. That's why they unveiled a new company logo today, featuring a somewhat unexpected retro style clearly inspired by classic sci-fi.

On Threads, they write:

"40 years of adventures. Here's to the worlds we've built together... and those still to come. We're marking the occasion with a logo inspired by our roots."

Bethesda is currently between games, and the last title they developed and released was Starfield in 2023. There are strong indications that The Elder Scrolls VI will be the next title, and when it's released, a red Bethesda logo will greet you when you start the game.

You can check out the new logo below, and beneath it you'll also find the previous, slightly more sterile, and now-retired version.