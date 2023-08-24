Bethesda boss "hasn't come close" to see everything in Starfield even after 160 hours

HQ

Starfield is only a week off for people who has bought any of the premium editions of the game (or the Premium Upgrade for Game Pass users), and it's currently being shown on Gamescom. Several key members from Bethesda are visiting the expo, and one of them is head of publishing Pete Hines.

In a an interview from yesterday, he talks about playing Starfield and reveals he has played 160 hours. Despite this, Hines "hasn't come close" to see everything the game has to offer. In fact, he also adds that he has "intentionally not done" a lot of things in the game, which means there are still so much to do.

Basically, if you intend to really see everything Starfield has to offer - you better be prepared to invest hundreds of hours.