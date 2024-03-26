Bethesda are playing early builds of The Elder Scrolls VI

HQ

The Elder Scrolls series turned 30 years old yesterday. It was on March 25, 1994, that Bethesda launched The Elder Scrolls: Arena and started what would eventually become one of the biggest RPG series in the world.

To mark the occasion, Bethesda wrote a lengthy open letter telling the story of the first game, the long road up until today, mentions of Skyrim and upcoming projects - until they came to the part we believe most you you are most interested in... The Elder Scrolls VI:

"Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter - The Elder Scrolls VI. Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure."

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced at E3 2018 and since then we haven't really heard anything about it, others than tiny snippets when asked about it in interviews and the occasional unconfirmed leak. While it still sounds like it's far off, at least we know that the game has moved forward and is now actually playable, albeit in early builds.