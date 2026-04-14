Bethesda acknowledges serious performance issues with Starfield on PlayStation 5

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Late last week, Starfield was finally released for the PlayStation 5, allowing Sony players to venture into Bethesda's space universe and create their own adventures among the stars. But... as is often the case with Bethesda games, things didn't exactly go smoothly.

It was reported that many users experienced major issues with the game, which crashed constantly and couldn't handle save files on the PlayStation 5. Bethesda has now addressed the matter, stating that they've identified the causes of most of these issues and will resolve them with a hotfix in the coming days:

"Thanks for sharing your adventures across the Settled Systems this weekend — we've loved reading them! We're aware of some reported PS5 crashing issues and have narrowed them down to a small number of causes. We're addressing these in a hotfix we're aiming to release this week. Thanks for flagging, and we'll keep you posted."

Along with the PlayStation 5 version came the new expansion, Terran Armada, which has also been released for PC and Xbox Series S/X. We have a fresh review to share, which you can find here.