Beth and Rip return for Yellowstone sequel series Dutton Ranch

After years of uncertainty, the future of Yellowstone has taken great shape already in 2026, as Y: Marshals has started and kicked off a story that follows Kayce Dutton after the events of the main show, The Madison has debuted and presented another (seemingly separate) narrative set in the wider Yellowstone area, and in a couple of months, both Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will be back for another sequel series.

It's known as Dutton Ranch and it follows Kelly Reilly's Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip as they look to build a new life for themselves in Texas. As one would expect, this is hardly a straightforward effort and soon the couple find themselves facing off with a slate of antagonists as they work to build the foundations of a legacy that can eventually rival what the family formerly had in Montana.

Dutton Ranch will be coming to Paramount+ and as for the premiere date of the show, it's set for May 15. You can see the first trailer for the series below.