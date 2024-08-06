BetBoom replaced by 3DMax at IEM Cologne

HQ

Just days ahead of the IEM Cologne, BetBoom has had to pull out of the Counter-Strike 2 tournament. They'll be replaced by the next eligible team based on the Intel Extreme Masters team replacement rules.

That team is 3DMax. A breakout star of the Skyesports Championship this year in India, 3DMax took home the grand prize losing just one match in the entire tournament, so it's safe to say they're capable of competing against the biggest names in CS2.

3DMax's first match will be against 9z in the play-in stage. IEM Cologne kicks off on the 7th of August, with 24 of CS2's best teams competing to see who's the best.