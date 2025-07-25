Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer join Marvel Cosmic Invasion character roster

HQ

We already know many of the Marvel heroes who are coming together to save the galaxy from Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave, with these characters including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Nova, Venom, Storm, Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, and Phyla-Vell, but Dotemu and Tribute Games has always promised 15 total playable characters, so who are the other heroes?

With six heroes left to be determined, we've now been introduced to two more, with these being cosmic legends Beta Ray Bill and the Silver Surfer. Yep, the Thor variant is joining the fight and bringing with him Stormbreaker to smash and zap the legions of bugs, all while the Surfer (Norrin Radd and not Shalla-Bal, the character Julia Garner plays in The Fantastic Four: First Steps) appears to glide around and effortlessly stun any threat.

Both characters will be available in the game when it eventually launches sometime later this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer featuring both new heroes below.