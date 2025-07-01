Bestiario offers an exciting end of summer with the announcement of two demos

HQ

Gamereactor has been following the development of Bestiario since the successful Kickstarter campaign at the beginning of last year, and its development continues unabated at Wiggin Industries together with streamer Antonio Yuste "El Yuste". It is precisely the content creator who is in charge of promoting the title and keeping fans up to date with every advance that is made in the game design as well as in the progress of scenarios, animations or interface. Something that he offered us in person during the last edition of IndieDevDay 2024.



Yesterday, 30 June, during a live broadcast on Twitch, Yuste showed the progress of Bestiario in combat in a new open area with vegetation, and then advanced on Twitter the calendar of important new features that they want to offer in the coming months. For starters, there will be a "vertical slice" (a tiny slice of the game, but with all the main features already developed) available only to campaign backers in a couple of weeks, in mid-July. Then, in mid-August, there will be a first open demo of Bestiary, and a month later, in September, a second demo.

The studio also plans to speed up combat, change text fonts, and polish positioning, camera and other interface design options. These changes will not be reflected in the first demo, but will be reflected in the second.

Are you looking forward to trying out Bestiario next month with its first demo?