Best Survival Games of 2024

Survival games aren't everyone's cup of tea, but they do tend to attract millions of players when done well. Even if they don't have a player base that's worthy of a Twitter post or news piece on Gamereactor.eu (other Gamereactors are available), there have been plenty of great survival games this year, and as we've done with our other genres up to now, we're going to highlight some.

5. Nightingale

Nightingale didn't have the most solid launch, and unfortunately, this combined with it being swallowed up by bigger survival games has led to it being slightly forgotten by survival fans. However, the work done on the worldbuilding in Nightingale is absolutely brilliant. The ideas for the gaslamp fantasy world that's been created here is a joy to see play out in the game, and travelling to different realms like some sort of steampunk Doctor Who was an absolute treat in the time I had with it. If you and some friends want a different survival experience, be sure to check it out.

4. Once Human

Set in a weirdly wonderful post-apocalypse, Once Human is as engaging as it is strange. A modern survival crafting game that appears to take heavy inspiration from Lovecraft and other cosmic horror, you can still do all the usual survival stuff in Once Human, but you also have to deal with the odd horrific creature beyond your imagination every now and then.

3. Enshrouded

Considering it came so soon after another game we'll get to on this list, I was pleasantly surprised to see that Enshrouded wasn't challenged by other survival titles at launch. You take charge as a Flameborn in Enshrouded, and have to survive in a fantasy world to stop the terrors of a corrupting fog. Combining epic fantasy with survival and great building mechanics, it's a game that'll eat away the hours easily, even if it still sits in Early Access.

2. Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive isn't a massive multiplayer survival game like the other titles on this list, but it is a survival game. One that sees you and your car travel through a strangely twisted world, one that will put you and your trusty metal steed through its paces. It's a great exercise in creating solid atmosphere, and challenging the normal survival formula that we've let ourselves get too accustomed to in recent years.

1. Palworld

The children yearn to shoot Pokémon with guns, it seems. Palworld's success was easy to spot from a mile off, but I don't think any of us thought how successful it would be. Millions of players over the course of a few weeks, building up massive concurrent player counts. Of course, the legal battle is what it is, but Palword's success has proven that people want to see cutesy and cool monsters in other settings beyond what the Pokémon games have given us.