Best Strategy Games of 2024

HQ

Strategy game players are some of the most-dedicated gamers out there, spending hundreds if not thousands of hours painting the map their favourite colour, learning every cheesy tactic in the business, and becoming a hero of legend or a dictator history would be better off forgetting. We've seen plenty of games drawing those players in this year, but what are our favourites? Well, read the list and find out, you should know how this works by now.

5. Unicorn Overlord

Intricate gameplay, brilliant visuals, and a great amount of depth combine in Unicorn Overlord to create one of the best tactical RPGs we've seen in recent times. It might not be the 4X strategy when you think of when you hear of the genre, but it offers plenty of tactical brilliance for those that want a bit more in their RPGs than just mashing the same attack over and over.

4. Songs of Conquest

While it has spent a good amount of time in Early Access, Songs of Conquest has officially made its debut this year, and we couldn't be happier with it. A nostalgic strategy game complete with vibrant visuals and character design that feels like it's ripped right from your early gaming memories, Songs of Conquest combines its stellar atmosphere with addictive gameplay that makes it equally fun in PvP and PvE.

This is an ad:

3. Manor Lords

Combining medieval city building with tactical battles, Manor Lords has the best of both worlds for people who just love looking at a settlement from a bird's eye viewpoint. Seasons pass, cities rise and fall, but your eyes will be glued to the screen through it all, as one of the most-ambitious city builders we've seen, that has plenty of strategic depth for those looking to battle.

This is an ad:

2. Frostpunk 2

Very few strategy games create such a compelling world and atmosphere like Frostpunk 2. It's one of the few strategy titles where you're interested in completing and continuing the story of the world as much as you are just getting your numbers up and winning. The graphics are gorgeous, and even in a world mostly painted white, Frostpunk 2 creates its own unique sense of metallic beauty, continuing on from its excellent predecessor.

1. Solium Infernum

It does feel at times as if the latter half of 2024 has betrayed the former. Great games from early in the year have been forgotten, and if the strategy gamers are guilty of anything, it's forgetting Solium Infernum. The most-refreshing 4X experience in years, dripping with character with its hellish design, was some of the most fun I've had in a strategy game since loading up Civilization for the first time (not the first one, mind you, I'm not that old). Think of it like Civilization, except you're in hell, your friends are playing Archfiends who are all gunning for the throne of Pandemonium, and you're going to ruin more friendships than an IRL session of Mario Kart. With backstabbing at the forefront of gameplay, it rewards a different kind of strategy than just building a mega army, and while it does take a moment to get used to just two actions in a turn, the smoother gameplay this allows for is well worth it. Play Solium Infernum!