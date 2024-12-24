Best Sports Games of 2024

HQ

We're not going to beat around the bush here, the sports video game genre is becoming very, very stale, as established franchises continue to crank out similar but slightly different annual instalments that become harder to get excited about on a yearly basis. That's evermore evident in 2024, where some of the best sports games that have made their debut are basically regurgitated copies of their 2023 variants. Needless to say, there are only a few surprises this time.

5. WWE 2K24

Ever since the absolute disaster that was WWE 2K20, the folk over at Visual Concepts made it their life mission to get this storied series back on top. We've seen that with fantastic 2022 and 2023 instalments and now 2024 is continuing that trend by once again delivering a promising and tight wrestling experience crammed with all the drama of the real entertainment product. This year's game not only presented the typical array of modes and large collection of wrestlers to play as, but it also expanded its slate with a 2K Showcase of the Immortals mode that paid tribute to Wrestlemania throughout the ages. This is still the best way to experience WWE in a virtual format.

4. EA Sports FC 25

We really were not impressed nor inspired by EA's first foray into a football world without FIFA. Last year's EA Sports FC 24 left much to be desired and lacked the degree of refinement and depth that we usually attribute to the series. Thankfully, the developers took some of this feedback and the fan uproar and used it to vastly improve EA Sports FC 25, a game that felt like a fitting investment for folk splashing out the cash on what is so often lauded as a replica of the game of the previous year. If only Ultimate Team was less of a cash grab...

3. Undisputed

EA has starved us with the lack of new Fight Night instalments, which is why we're pleased that Steel City Interactive stepped up to the plate and actually delivered a boxing game made for boxing fans. Sure, the 1.0 launch has had its bugs and performance issues, and yes there are many improvements to be made, but this is designed to be an authentic boxing experience for true boxing fanatics, and this is what Undisputed has achieved. Its great combat system offers plenty of depth and various punching techniques, matched up with licensed tournaments, belts, and scanned boxers from the past and present, make this a real treat for the boxing community. Again, if it wasn't for the performance and technical issues, this game would be higher on this list.

2. Top Spin 2K25

It has been a while since we had a serious simulated tennis video game, as despite being in a bit of a golden age in the sport, with generational talent like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer running the scene throughout the 2010s, the Top Spin and Virtua Tennis series ended up taking a really lengthy break. 2024 was the year that Top Spin decided to return to save tennis from what had become a purely arcade video game sport, and boy did it not disappoint. The official and authentic tournaments, venues, players, and equipment, matched up with a great mechanical and gameplay setup makes this a strong contender for the best sports game of 2024. What more is there to say?

1. NBA 2K25

Yep, it's pretty much the same game as the 2023 instalment, but as they say, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it", and that's exactly the mantra that Visual Concepts stuck with for NBA 2K25. This is still pretty much the gold standard for a sporting video game, with incredible visuals, tight and thrilling gameplay and mechanical depth, authentic and accurate courts, venues, players, and equipment, and a whole slew of game modes that mean you will never get bored of the action. Whether you want to take to the court as your own character or instead build a dynasty as a general manager, the decision is entirely yours, and all of these options are delivered to great quality making this a firm lock for our best sports game of 2024.