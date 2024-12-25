HQ

It can often be a little complex to define exactly what makes up a simulation game these days, as they frequently clash with racing, strategy, sports, survival, and other genres. Still, there have been a handful of games this year that are more closely associated with the simulation genre than that of others. Out of this handful, we've picked out what we deem the Best Simulation Games of 2024, so with that being the case, here's our choices.

5. Citadelum

Rome wasn't built in a day. That's the iconic phrase, a phrase that really doesn't pertain to Abylight's Citadelum, a city-builder all about gathering resources, building a settlement, and turning it into a grand and culturally-diverse hub. The beauty of Citadelum isn't just how this game presents a fantastic city-building simulation, but also how it combines it with strategic, tactical combat and advanced customisation systems that even span designing your own maps. Abylight pushed the boat out here with how they offered a simple yet enjoyable city-builder and that's why it's made our list this year.

4. Golden Lap

We highlighted this wonderful and simplistic game recently as part of our sports selection, but we're also giving it the nod here as it truly is a delightful example of a simulation title. Funselektor Labs' Golden Lap takes the core elements of Formula racing and condenses it into a basic and lovely simulation platform that pays homage to the golden era of open-wheel racing. The top-down perspective, the vibrant art direction, the easy to understand mechanics, and the references to F1 throughout the ages, all make this a truly standout simulation game worth your time.

This is an ad:

3. Galacticare

If you enjoy Two Point titles and the quirkiness of those simulation projects, then Brightrock Games' Galacticare is a no-brainer. It takes us into the cosmos to create and operate a sci-fi hospital tasked with treating all manner of alien life forms and their alien diseases. It's also a delightfully light-hearted game with relatable humour and references, and a strong list of game modes to keep you occupied for hours upon end. For anyone searching for a relaxing and pleasant way to while away the dark winter evenings, Galacticare is a great place to start.

This is an ad:

2. Planet Coaster 2

The folk over at Frontier Developments have had a very strong year. The simulation experts have debuted two games that really impressed, with the one that falls short and pales in comparison is none other than the still fantastic Planet Coaster 2. This sequel takes what made the original so stand out and builds on it with a multitude of more refined and detailed mechanics and systems, all while also delivering a water park feature that enables users to create an entirely separate part of their park. Frontier has been delivering top simulation for years, and Planet Coaster 2 is just one example of that.

1. F1 Manager 2024

The other example is F1 Manager 2024. After two prior instalments that got progressively better, this year's edition really took the series to new heights. With more refined and detailed systems, better simulated elements, more realistic driver and human behaviour, mechanical failures to make you want to rip your hair out, and still quality (albeit quirky) visuals, F1 Manager 2024 is a standout simulation game and the best example this year that Frontier has a true knack for this type of video game.