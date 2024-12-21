Best RPGs of 2024

HQ

It has been a strong year for a few key genres. Action had Stellar Blade, Black Myth: Wukong, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. If there's one genre that can compete, it's RPGs, which have had some great additions as well. After 2023 brought Baldur's Gate III, we weren't expecting many challengers to its greatness in the following year, but those expectations were shattered.

5. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

While I certainly don't agree with putting this expansion up as a game of the year nominee, I do think that hefty expansions can be considered some of the greatest releases for a given genre. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree takes some lessons from Sekiro's more linear storytelling, combining it with a new and great open world to create FromSoftware's best DLC to date. An exceptional, difficult experience from start to finish, it both polishes off the story of the Lands Between while making us hungry for more.

4. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

A game you might forget came out this year, Granblue Fantasy: Relink kicked off the terrific year that 2024 was for JRPGs in strong fashion. Garnering an incredible amount of players earlier in the year, this game and another we're just about to talk about set the stage for 2024's stellar RPG releases. A classic JRPG with modern gameplay elements, Granblue Fantasy: Relink proved a perfect starting point for new fans of the established series.

3. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ah, here's that other game I was talking about that came out early in the year and laid the foundations of an incredible JRPG year. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth set records for Ryu Ga Gotoku's beloved franchise, introducing a new lot of fans to the weird and wonderful Yakuza/Like a Dragon games. They're still not for everyone, but those that get them, absolutely adore them.

2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

I think my friend and colleague Ben might kill me if this game doesn't get on this list, so here you go. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was being labelled the game of the year as soon as it came out, and to some, it still holds that title. The second part of Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake succeeds in the same way a lot of middle parts of a trilogy do, building on what worked while improving on what didn't from the first iteration. Let's hope that the end can stick the landing to satisfy fans whenever it arrives.

1. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth probably would have held the top spot on this list all year had it not been for Atlus' bold step forward into fantasy. Metaphor: ReFantazio finally gives people too intimidated by Persona the chance to enjoy an Atlus masterpiece, and what a game it is. A great story, score, and endlessly engaging combat combine to give us the best RPG of 2024 by a good margin. At least, that's our opinion, let us know yours.