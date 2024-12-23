Best Racing Games of 2024

HQ

There's no beating around the bush, 2024 has been a steadier year when it comes to the racing genre. We've had fewer new additions to the sector, and of what has debuted, only a handful are more premium feeling additions. In many ways, 2024 has been a bigger year for indie racing than it has for AA or AAA, something that 2025 will almost immediately look to rectify when the impressive Assetto Corsa Evo makes its arrival in January. Still, we're not talking about the future today, we're looking at the past, and with that in mind, here are our top five racing games of 2024.

5. Expeditions: A Mud Runner Game

It's no secret that a lot of video games don't really get close to properly simulating car physics, especially when you head off-road. The Snowrunner and MudRunner series has always looked to change that, something it achieved once again with Expeditions: A MudRunner Game. This simulated driving experience is all about conquering the great outdoors using a variety of specialised vehicles and powerful tools. It's not about racing from point A to point B, it's about completing the task at hand while causing as little damage to your automobile at the same time, and if anything, it's a prime example of how tough it can be to drive off the beaten path.

4. Golden Lap

While there are a lot of reasons to enjoy the complexities and challenges that are found in Frontier Developments' F1 Manager series, but sometimes you just want to embrace and enjoy simpler times. That's where Golden Lap comes into the equation, as the talented makers of Art of Rally have cooked up a simplistic open-wheel racing simulator that looks to tap into the golden era of Formula 1. With hilarious parody teams and drivers, a progression and development suite that allows you to improve on a race-by-race and season-by-season format, and a rudimentary yet stunning art direction, this is a fantastic indie alternative for those looking to simulate F1 action.

3. New Star GP

You will probably start to see a theme with the racing picks for 2024, and that seems to be because Formula 1 is more popular than it ever has been. The open-wheel racing scene has also led to the creation of the indie racer New Star GP, with this being a thrilling arcade experience that captures the challenge and intricacy of Formula racing and then combines it with amazing retro visuals that look like they belong in an arcade cabinet built in the 80s. It's really a compelling example of how realistic visuals and accurate physics models aren't always needed to have fun in racing titles, as this game will remain as a staple of our racing collection for many months and likely years to come.

2. F1 Manager 2024

There was always going to be one of the two major official Formula 1 games making this list, simply due to the lack of competitors in 2024. We've chosen Frontier Developments' simulation sequel for this main reason that this game felt like a serious step forward in an already complex and detailed series. Sure, there are still graphical quirks and strangeness that plague the experience, but the ability to create your own team from scratch, the broader and more authentic personnel mentality features, better AI, additional thrilling views, and also the risk of mechanical failures in races all made this instalment more gripping, frustrating, and exciting than any of its predecessors.

1. Rennsport

Yep, we're cheating a bit here as Rennsport is not actually even in Early Access yet, but you can download the game and play it entirely for free, so that's good enough for us. Teyon and the Competition Company's Rennsport still has plenty of work required until it can be classified in the same breath as the sim-racing greats, but what has already been presented is a firm example of what this game may eventually become. Crisp and detailed visuals mixed with a potent physics engine, a collection of real tracks to race on, exciting cars to get behind the wheel of, and a variety of game modes to compete against friends and some of the best sim-racers in the world. Rennsport has a bright future ahead of it, and this pre-Early Access version is enough for us to put it on our Best Racing Games list.