Best Puzzle Games of 2024

From solving crimes to putting together colourful blocks, there are plenty of ways puzzles can come at us in games. But, anything that can make us scratch our heads and be tempted by a YouTube guide is fair game on this list, which counts down some of our favourites.

5. Thank Goodness You're Here

An absurdist comedy set in the Northern English town of Barnsworth, Thank Goodness You're Here! is a beautifully animated way to spend an afternoon. Being tasked with increasingly ridiculous tasks, you'll handle the town of Barnsworth in a few hours at most, but the time you spend in the game you'll remember well, perhaps more for the laughs than the puzzles, though.

4. SteamWorld Heist II

SteamWorld Heist II wears a lot of different hats, but Captain Leeway's quest to save botkind is an absolute blast at its heart. Turning turn-based combat into a puzzle in itself through the interesting mechanics such as bouncing bullets off the walls, you'll constantly keep your brain awake throughout this riveting (pun intended) adventure.

3. Arranger

If you're looking to get the whole family involved/need their help for puzzles, then Arranger might be your cup of tea. The entire world is grid-based, and protagonist Jemma is hoping to leave her humble village in the search of a greater goal and adventure. Using the grid-based design to reach great puzzling heights, Arranger also has plenty of other great mechanics to keep you engaged.

2. The Rise of the Golden Idol

It's the 1970s, and 200 years after a mysterious Golden Idol caused trouble in the kingdom of Albion, it seems that pesky artefact is back to wreak havoc on unassuming citizens. Pick apart brilliantly hand-crafted scenes and discover the truth behind the dark deeds associated with the Golden Idol. One of the best detective games in recent memory is unsurprisingly a great puzzler, even if you're not super into your noir-type games.

1. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

One of the biggest surprises of 2024 came in the form of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. It might overwhelm with information to begin with, but once you get rolling, you'll quickly be sucked into the non-linear mystery of the baroque house around you, and the strange man that summoned you to it.