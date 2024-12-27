Best Performances of 2024

HQ

2024 has been a bit of an odd year for gaming performances. We've not really had a stand-out narrative-driven title that looked to sweep an awards show, like God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us: Part II, and instead a lot of the frontrunners this year have focused on play rather than being a cinematic experience. Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Black Myth: Wukong certainly feel in the realm of video games rather than trying to be more. But, even if this year has been one of play over performance, that doesn't mean we haven't had some great acting in games.

5. Clive Standen as Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Mark Strong left tough shoes to fill after he finished playing Titus in the first Space Marine game, however Clive Standen more than met the challenge in this year's sequel. It is difficult to play a Space Marine, as you can't really delve into the emotion of regular human characters, a performance could come across as wooden or stale, but Standen manages to really make Titus feel alive, even without going big and broad in his performance. He's understated, but not emotionless, and you get the sense that behind all that duty and honour, there are layers of Titus waiting to be peeled away.

4. Richard Lintern as Igon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

I honestly love Messmer's voice actor Jack Barton, as I believe he gives one of the most compelling demigod performances in the entire game, but nothing can beat Igon's monologue. The first time you hear "CURSE YOU, BAYLE" rip through the arena as you take on the dreaded dragon will have you feeling like you could take on a hundred more Bayles so long as you have Igon at your back. It is a bit of a meme, but Lintern threw his all into the voice recording booth in making Igon, the tragic NPC that has solidified his place in Soulsborne history.

This is an ad:

3. Kazuhiro Nakaya as Ichiban Kasuga in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

I don't know about you, but I'm someone who likes to play a lot of games in their original language a lot of the time. I don't usually care if I can't understand it and am fine to read subtitles, and I think this allows you to get the purest performance possible, especially in the case of something like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Kazuhiro Nakaya did an incredible job bringing Ichiban Kasuga to life, in what might be his oddest and longest adventure yet.

This is an ad:

2. Humberly González as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

As the star of a brand-new Star Wars adventure, and the first open-world game set in Star Wars, Humberly González had a lot of pressure joining this franchise, but she knocked it out of the park with her performance of Kay Vess. Thoughts on the gameplay aside, González proved herself more than capable of creating a unique and interesting character in a universe that so desperately needs one.

1. Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

It's hard not to see Melina Juergens' stint as Senua as going above and beyond what we expect of video game performances. Truly breaking down the idea that all it takes to perform in a video game is sit in a booth and read lines, Juergens has become her character in a way that few do. Without Juergens, there is no Senua, not in the way that we know here, and so she's deserving of the recognition she's getting, even a nod from Harrison Ford himself, despite him saying her name wrong.