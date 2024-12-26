Best Party Games of 2024

HQ

While you can crack out a board game with your friends, there are more and more party video games making their way to our screens. Whether you're gathering people IRL, or going online, we've got a list of some of our favourites from the past year.

5. The Jackbox Naughty Pack

If you're not planning a family friendly party night, The Jackbox Naughty Pack has exactly what you need. It's an NSFW version of a regular Party Pack, although it does only come with three games. However, those three do add a dirty flavour to an already winning formula. Not the best Party Pack out there, but it certainly has its own unique, naughty charm.

4. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Perhaps a party game for the more competitive gamer, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is one to really decide who the most elite gamer is among you and your friends. Giving access to loads of classic games, and challenges within them, you can put your skills to the test in speedrunning challenges, working against yourself and other players to get the best score. Perhaps it won't result in the most-chilled gaming night, but it's going to be a fun one.

3. Boomerang Fu - Deluxe Edition

Alright, this one is largely cheating, as it's not a new game, but it is a great one, given a new version this year. Boomerang Fu released back in 2020, but in this new version, you get the game and all of its available DLC, including new maps, characters, and more. The game is delightfully simple, only requiring you to run around a small map, picking up power-ups and throwing boomerangs to slice your cutesy friends in half. It's simple, but easily addictive, and great for gamers of any skill level.

2. Just Dance 2025 Edition

Like FIFA, or Call of Duty, we get a Just Dance every year, and like those games, not much is done to improve the original formula. But, Just Dance does come with new songs, new dances, and more for you to enjoy with friends, and remains an absolute party classic. Also, it actually provides a workout if you keep going for hours on end, and can be a great way to heat yourself up in these winter months while perfecting your favourite dances.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree

There was never going to be anything else at the top of this list, was there? Party is literally in the name, and the latest Super Mario Party is perhaps the best one yet. If you're not familiar, it works like a board game, where Mario and other characters roll dice in the hopes of collecting coins and stars across the map. However, once a turn there's also a minigame to play, which often ends up being the best part of any Mario Party game. With plenty of other game modes added alongside the traditional mode, too, Super Mario Party Jamboree is easily 2024's ultimate party game.