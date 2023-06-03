Best of May 2023

HQ

It has been a month of ups and downs, to say the least. May 2023 gave us some truly remarkable titles, entertainment, and technology, and yet at the same time, managed to balance that out with a whole collection of disappointments. But we're not here to talk about the worst parts of May, no, we're here to talk about the best, so without a do, let's kick things off with Star Wars: Visions.

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 2

While the first volume of Star Wars: Visions gave us a bunch of compelling and unique Star Wars tales told in creative ways, the anthology series only really found its footing with this stellar second outing. Now featuring a more global presence, the series brought on animation houses from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas and gave them the freedom to tell fresh tales all set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Without question, this is now vital viewing for any Star Wars fan.

HQ

This is an ad:

Oktane Designs SEQ Shifter V2

We at Gamereactor, especially our Swedish colleagues, are massive fans of the world of sim-racing, and while we're no stranger to checking out the latest hardware in this industry, the latest sequential shifter from Oktane Designs really caught our attention this May. With a top-notch build quality, plenty of compatibility, easy assembly, great performance, and all at a competitive price point, there wasn't much that didn't blow us away with this component.

This is an ad:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

What more do we need to say about this absurdly acclaimed title that hasn't already been said. After waiting six years, Nintendo delivered a sequel that managed to improve on the truly remarkable Breath of the Wild, thanks to more creative options, better storytelling, and a Hyrule that often feels three times as busy thanks to aerial and subterranean locations. Will this be 2023's Game of the Year? It's a mighty strong contender, but only time will tell.

HQ

ASUS ROG Ally

While cloud gaming platforms are becoming more common, ASUS decided to take aim directly at the Steam Deck with its ROG Ally. This handheld system is powered by an array of impressive components, which all allow the gadget to play the latest video games at competitive performance levels, all while still being small and mobile enough to be a device that you can take with you on the commute to and from work.

HQ

Humanity

Puzzlers were in for a treat this May as Tha Ltd. launched its Lemmings-like Humanity. Putting players in control of a spiritual Shiba Inu, the game revolved around leading a stream of humans to safety by specifically commanding and telling them when to turn, leap, climb, and so forth. With a big focus on user-generated content, on top of a 90-level campaign, this one was crammed with a ton of challenges for players to solve and overcome.

AceZone A-Rise

There are headphones, then there are the A-Rise by AceZone. If you've ever seen a fighter jet pilot in movies and wanted a pair of headphones similar to what those chaps wear, then this is the perfect gadget for you, as it features advanced noise-cancelling systems that block out sound in a way not seen in other headphones on the market. This does mean the A-Rise is a device that will set you back a pretty penny, but if it's the best noise-cancellation on the market that you're after, you won't find anything better than the A-Rise in the gaming scene.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

While they were once the peak of entertainment, today we refer to 90s retro shooters as boomer shooters. Focus Entertainment and Auroch Digital has looked to capitalise on this slice of the games industry and combine it with the massive and wide world of Warhammer to create Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, an action-packed, pixel FPS full of blood, guts and gore. It just goes to show that gameplay is still king, because despite distancing itself from modern HD visuals, Boltgun proved to be another winner in this busy month of May.

Logitech G Pro X2

May ended up being a pretty great month for gaming headsets, as picking up after the A-Rise came Logitech's G Pro X2, an update to the esports ready profile of the G Pro X. With updated Graphene audio drivers, an attachable microphone arm, plenty of connectability, a mega battery life, and more, there wasn't much about this gadget that disappointed us during our testing period.

AMD Radeon RX 7600

Graphics cards are far easier to get your hands on these days, and at a more reasonable price point for that matter, but they're still expensive components even now the army of scalpers has faded away. AMD is looking to make the latest technology available to a wider audience however, and has launched the Radeon RX 7600 GPU, which intends to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti as the affordable and budget option for current-gen GPUs. It has its flaws and limitations, but when compared to its competitors, it's the clear industry leader as of now.

Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099

It's niche and rather on-the-nose for today's society, but Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099 ended up surprising and captivating us with its compelling gameplay systems. Asking players to watch and essentially spy on a collection of subjects (aka Monkeys), this game served as a study on modern day work-from-home, all-digital lifestyles, and the effects that has on people.

HQ

System Shock

Considering the original game debuted almost 30 years ago, it's not a surprise that most people haven't had the chance to experience System Shock. Fortunately, Nightdive Studios has taken it upon themselves to remake the game with updated HD visuals, modern UI, better sounds, and all the other doodads that are expected from games in the year 2023, all without compromising the iconic original gameplay. With antagonist SHODAN back and better than ever, System Shock ended up being a great way to round out a busy May.