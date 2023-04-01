Best of March 2023

HQ

We are already a quarter of the way through 2023 and with March now over and April in full swing, it's time to take a look back at what the last month brought to the table and blew us away. March featured some corkers of video games, movies, TV series, and new hardware, and we're starting with the peculiar spinoff of a beloved Nintendo franchise.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Many probably wouldn't recognise this as a Bayonetta title at first glance, as Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is not just any kind of of spinoff, it's an artsy, storybook adventure that tells the tale of how Nintendo's most famous witch came to be the woman we all recognise. While this title has traded the iconic action elements for more colourful puzzling, this adventure game rubbed off on us in the long run and ended up being one of March's top Switch titles.

The Mandalorian

Star Wars has been a real mixed bag as of late. We've had brilliant shows like Andor, and likewise forgettable ones like The Book of Boba Fett. Fortunately, we all know that a new season of The Mandalorian won't let us down, and while this one has had its ups and downs, the return of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and the adorable Grogu has been a welcome one indeed.

ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WIFI

We get our mitts on a fair share of different computer components, and this March, the one that really caught our eye was without a doubt ASUS' TUF Gaming B650-Plus WIFI motherboard, as this gadget had the ideal combination of being priced reasonably while still being incredibly powerful. Some would say it is the ultimate package.

Resident Evil 4

For a long time, there has been a discussion among the Resident Evil fanbase about whether or not Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4 is the better game. Now that Capcom has remade the latter, that discussion is ever more prevalent, as the survival horror title has proved that the Japanese games company has really hit the nail on its head when it comes to bringing its beloved games back to life.

Creed III

While they aren't quite up to the same standards of the Rocky films, the Creed series has been an excellent follow-up, and a worthy successor to fill the modern blockbuster boxing void. The latest instalment, Creed III, sees Michael B. Jordan both directing and starring as lead man Adonis, and thanks to some stellar performances from the great cast, this film ended up being another winner.

Xiaomi 13

The smartphone space has become increasingly stale over the years, as technology companies struggle to find truly innovative ways to build on their already excellent formulas. But that doesn't change the fact that the newest handsets are generally very good devices, as is the case with Xiaomi's current flagship model, the 13. Boasting a camera suite co-designed by Leica, we were impressed with the phone following our time with it.

Dredge

Fishing in a Lovecraftian-inspired world. Need we say any more. Dredge creeped onto the scene at the end of the month and really impressed us with its fun and intuitive gameplay, and thrilling world to explore. It may be unsettling at times, but it's also exactly what you would hope for from a Lovecraftian game, and for that reason we quickly fell in love with Black Salt's game.

Alienware x14

Gaming laptops have always faced a bit of a problem with their size as they have to cram a ton of powerful hardware into their chassis in order to stand a chance at playing the latest games. Alienware has had enough of this problem, and in turn, created the Alienware x14, the thinnest laptop on the market. While it isn't the perfect device, it impressed us plenty with its combination of a smaller size and loads of power.

WWE 2K23

To think only a few years ago, 2K's WWE series was at an all-time low, it's very impressive that we've had a couple of back-to-back bangers. But thanks to WWE 2K23 that is precisely what we have received, as this fighting game has simply built on WWE 2K22's great formula and then updated the areas that drew the most criticism. John Cena's Mattel action figure model may give us nightmares, but the game is pretty much a WWE fan's dream.

Philips Hue Go Table Lamp

Smart home appliances are something that we are increasingly putting a focus on here at Gamereactor, but it's the Philips Hue Go Table Lamp that proves exactly why we are doing so, as this niche but handy gadget is ideal for adding a bit of ambience to any situation, be it in the garden, on a patio, or in the comfort of your home.

John Wick: Chapter 4

March had some absolutely stellar films, but box office numbers and critical and fan success seem to show that John Wick: Chapter 4 has been the cream of the crop this month. Keanu Reeves' fourth outing as the Baba Yaga was an exceptional one, filled with all the kinds of creative and chaotic action that we as consumers love and flock to this franchise for. While the future of Wick is uncertain, if this was his final outing, we're damn impressed by it.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Six months ago, it was probably a fairly reasonable thought to assume that this movie was going to flop, as very few adaptations of video games or board games end up finding true mainstream success. But, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves surprised us by being a very thoughtful, funny, and enjoyable fantasy romp, one that shows that D&D has more than enough potential to be a big screen behemoth.