Best of June 2023

HQ

Wow, June has been a big one. Between tons of events and major showcases, all the way to a whole array of major games and movies making their debut, this past month has been one to remember. But with so many exciting games, movies, and new technology arriving, what are the best of the bunch? We've had a think about just that.

Street Fighter 6

We've been blessed with AAA games this month. Starting June off was the latest instalment into one of the longest-running game series of all-time, as Capcom finally debuted Street Fighter 6. This awesome fighting game made many fans realise why they fell in love with the Street Fighter franchise in the first place, even if its World Tour mode wasn't quite what anyone was expecting. Mortal Kombat 1 will have a lot to achieve if it wants to become the king of fighters in 2023.

HQ

This is an ad:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It was a very tough challenge to live up to the brilliance that was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the talented team over at Sony Animation has done just that. Across the Spider-Verse is a brilliant sequel that uses awe-inspiring animation styles and techniques to emphasise and capture its characters. The clashing styles work wonderfully, and the performances are once again elite. All in all, it's a film that sets audiences up for a truly exciting, trilogy-ending finale.

HQ

This is an ad:

LG C3

LG knows how to make great TVs. We've known that for a long while. So, it probably isn't a surprise to hear that the LG C3 is another fantastic display, capable of bringing to life movies and TV shows in truly vibrant and wonderful ways. Featuring an OLED Evo panel that works at up to 4K/120Hz, this TV is also fantastic for current-gen gamers who are looking to play the latest titles at the best graphical qualities all without skimping on performance.

Diablo IV

Coming up after Street Fighter was the return of yet another beloved franchise, with Blizzard debuting the next stage in the Diablo series with Diablo IV. This action-RPG looked to iterate and improve on the former instalments by making the player a bigger part in the story, and that definitely worked in its favour. With a collection of instantly iconic characters and foes and plenty of loot to drool over, it's no wonder the game sold like hot cakes when it launched.

HQ

Amnesia: The Bunker

The Amnesia franchise has always been a staple of the horror series. This June, Amnesia: The Bunker finally arrived, after a few last minute delays, and proved exactly why this series has stood the test of time. With horrifying moments, plenty of frights and scares, and an ambience that ensured every single one of your hairs stood on edge, The Bunker was a fitting addition to the storied series.

HQ

Extraction 2

As an audience, we love a good fast-paced action film. Following the remarkable John Wick Chapter 4 debuting earlier this year, Chris Hemsworth was ready to take centre stage for the sequel to the fan-favourite Netflix film, Extraction. Extraction 2 built on its predecessor with more meaningful plot and character development, yet still looked to accommodate its returning fans with a collection of death-defying stunts and scenes that made your jaw drop. With record viewership, it's not a surprise that a third Extraction has already been confirmed.

HQ

F1 23

Codemasters has always been very good with its F1 games, but after a pretty flat 2022 title, the developer has got back on track with its 2023 edition into the series. F1 23 brought back the narrative-heavy Braking Point story, and then bolstered the experience with a whole array of single-player and multiplayer game modes, to make for a mega instalment into the motorsport series. If you love to race, F1 23 has something for you.

HQ

Layers of Fear

Yep, a second horror game. No, it isn't October. Bloober Team looked to show off its talents with the powerful Unreal Engine 5 technology earlier this month, when it debuted its remake of Layers of Fear. Arguably more of a reboot, this game featured a bunch of the original games except with modern graphics and tools being used to truly up the ante when it came to the fear factor. If you have been sleeping too soundly as of late, Layers of Fear is a great way to introduce a bit more fright back into your night.

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI

Capping off June's batch of AAA titles comes the highly anticipated 16th mainline instalment into the Final Fantasy franchise. Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy XVI has led many to argue what does or doesn't make a Final Fantasy game a Final Fantasy game, but one thing everyone can agree on is that this is a very compelling and entertaining title that is perfect for action-RPG fans, dark fantasy fans, and new and veteran Final Fantasy fans alike.

HQ

MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED

Monitors don't come cheap, especially if you want the best of the best. If you have the cash to splash however, and want something that boasts a design that is eye-catching to say the least, then the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is a great monitor to look at. With a vibrant OLED screen, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a resolution that is almost 4K, this system is perfect for gamers looking for a bit of everything when it comes to graphics and performance.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson has grown to become one of the most unique and interesting directors in all of film. The filmmaker, who recently delivered The French Dispatch, made a return to the big screen this June, when the star-studded Asteroid City was delivered and saw Anderson put his expertise of quirky filming styles, set designs, and character portrayals to the test again. It may not be the best Anderson film out there, but it's a fine example as to why we love the famed director.

HQ

Dave the Diver

Rounding out this month's batch of games is the life-simulation indie title, Dave the Diver. Combining underwater exploration and spearfishing with that of running a thriving seafood restaurant, this adorable pixel title is the perfect game for anyone looking for something to sit down with to enjoy a lazy summer weekend.

HQ

MacBook Air 15

It may seem strange to say it when talking about the MacBook Air family of devices, but size really does make all the difference. With Apple taking the typically thin systems and then simply elevating them with larger displays and more powerful hardware, the latest batch of Air MacBooks are well and truly ready to be talked about in the same conversation as that of the MacBook Pro line.