While July has been a steadier month for video games in comparison to some of the other months in 2023, the deficit has been made up thanks to a whole slate of compelling movies and interesting technology. Here is what we dub as the best of July 2023.

Nimona

Netflix occasionally serves up a truly fantastic project, and for this July, this came in the form of the animated film, Nimona. Seeing Chloë Grace Moretz star as the titular character, a young and misunderstood monster existing in a world that hunts her kind, this film is all about honour, betrayal, and doing the right thing, regardless of the cost.

ASUS Zenfone 10

More powerful chip, better specs, wireless charging, better battery life, good camera, and tons of space. These are just a few of the features that the ASUS Zenfone 10 offers over its predecessor. Needless to say, we found ourselves rather impressed by the smartphone during our testing period, more so when considering the device's competitive price point.

Logitech Combo Touch

Have you been looking for a way to turn your iPad into a functioning laptop? If so, Logitech's Combo Touch keyboard might just be the device for you. This attachable keyboard even comes with a working trackpad, all so that you can easily transition from portable tablet to functionable laptop, without needing to have two separate gadgets.

Viewfinder

It's not very often that we find ourselves truly blown away by ingenious and fresh puzzle games, but Viewfinder definitely fits this bill. This delightful indie project presented a new way to approach perspective puzzling and resulted in a truly unique and engaging set of problems that required the player to think outside the box, and often outside of logic, to solve them.

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony had the challenge of living up to the excellent Xperia V name with this follow-up device, but boy, did they do that and then some. The Xperia 1 V doesn't beat around the bush with the kind of device it is attempting to be, and while it isn't perfect, it does enough to blow us away and make any tech savvy individual consider it as their next smartphone.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise has become the king of the summer blockbuster. Following up to last year's brilliant Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is another great example of why Cruise's action films are so anticipated, as the film effortlessly manages to keep the viewer engaged despite its behemoth runtime. This series just continues to get better and better, and we can't wait for Part Two to debut in the future.

Marshall Monitor II A.N.C.

To many, Marshall is known for its guitar amps and speakers, but this audio titan also produces a ton of great headphone options to boot. The Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. is a great example of just this, as these headphones are built to both be comfortable but also to serve up top-notch audio thanks to the dynamic drivers that are built in.

Mac Studio M2

Smaller, faster, more powerful than the Mac Studio M1, and now boasting the same processor as that of the Mac Pro. We've long been fans of the Mac Studio line, but the Mac Studio M2 simply proves that the future of powerful Mac computers isn't the Pro line, but the Studio, as this more affordable, smaller, and capable system makes us wonder why you'd ever pay more for less.

Pikmin 4

After being dormant for quite a significant period of time, Nintendo revitalised the Pikmin brand in Pikmin 4. This instalment into the series refined the iconic strategic puzzling elements and bolstered them with deeper mechanics and a genuinely interesting narrative, all to keep up Nintendo's hot streak this year, during this sunset era for the Switch.

Remnant II

Gunfire Games looked to continue the Remnant series this month with the simply-named Remnant II. With deeper and more complex biomes and levels, better graphics, tons of new enemies and broader gameplay mechanics, all on top of the signature series' replayability, there are a lot of reasons to love this sequel - even if it still features some of the flaws of its predecessor.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig once again proved her affinity for all things cinema with the ambitious and frankly brilliant, Barbie. This colourful film featured great performances from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, all fit to the tune of a rather complex and deep narrative that asks the viewer to question society and its tendencies. This film presented as a pretty straightforward project, but ultimately ended up being a conversational piece set in a fictional and bizarre world.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's latest epic looked to tell the tale of the famed physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, the man known as the father of the nuclear bomb. This complex and sprawling tale explored the full extent of Oppenheimer's life, from his university days, to leading the Manhattan Project and creating the atom bomb, to the ethics and how society buried him soon after due to the devastation and the effects of that very device. This film is heavy and deep, and featured some truly exceptional performances from its stacked cast.

Disney Illusion Island

Capping off the month of July is Disney Illusion Island. This adorable Metroidvania platformer looked to send Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy on a fantastical journey through wonderful and rich biomes to help return a collection of powerful books. With deep platforming mechanics and tons of places to explore, this game excels thanks to its brilliant dialogue and story, which is authentically brought to life thanks to the original voice actors lending their talents to the characters in-game.

F1 Manager 2023

Frontier Developments first sequel in its Formula 1 simulation series looked to improve in many of the places that the original lacked. Better options, more detailed simulation systems, more intricate control schemes, and more immersive camera angles all combined to make this game one of July's best.