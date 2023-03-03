HQ

The second month of 2023 has already passed. Yes, we're as surprised as you are. February is always a short one, but this year it flew by. And this is partly thanks to the absolute wealth of exciting games, movies, series, and new hardware that all debuted, making the shortest month of the year, potentially one of the busiest. With a bunch of exciting new arrivals, we've once again pulled together a collection of what we see as the Best of February 2023.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser is back not just on the big screen but as a leading nominee in the world's most illustrious awards ceremonies thanks to his stellar performance in this emotional drama. The Whale sees Fraser portraying an obese recluse, who is looking to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.

Be sure to check out our review of The Whale here.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuted, we've been experiencing a bit of an animated renaissance, and the latest film to capitalise on the new and impressive styles is DreamWorks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. This spinoff sequel brings back Antonio Banderas' feline protagonists and pits him against a collection of well-realised fairy tale villains brought to life by a truly stacked cast.

Read our review of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish here.

Clarkson's Farm - Season 2

There's no better way to describe Jeremy Clarkson than one of his own catchphrases: "blithering idiot". The British personality is always in headlines for some silly statement or action, but despite this being the case, there's no denying that the man is also a brilliant and hilarious presenter and host. The latest season of Clarkson's Farm proves just that - and also how he is still a truly inept farmer.

Check out our review of Clarkson's Farm Season 2 here.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

RTX 40 Series is here. The latest generation of graphics cards are now becoming increasingly available, and we've been hands-on with this very tech in one of the latest (brand new for that matter) laptops from ASUS. The most recent iteration of the ROG Zephyrus M16 is a powerhouse that even has a display that made us almost weep. It's a monster, and a system that proves that laptops and desktops will be closer than ever with this new generation of PC hardware.

Catch our review of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 here.

Hogwarts Legacy

What more needs to be said about this one at this point. Avalanche's magical RPG has been an absolute behemoth, and an overwhelming success as well. Raking in almost a billion pounds in its first few weeks, on top of selling millions of copies. The cries of the tireless protestors - who still want to take down a game that has had no influence from Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling despite being set in the world she created - have been drowned out by those who see the title for what it really is: a thrilling and fun romp through the 18th century Wizarding World.

Be sure to see our full thoughts on Hogwarts Legacy right here.

Metroid Prime Remastered

It isn't a full remake, it isn't the brand new instalment many were hoping for, but what Metroid Prime Remastered did end up being was a truly authentic and well-adapted version of one of the most beloved video games of all-time. Featuring better graphics and performance, and an update to suit what the modern platform of the Nintendo Switch can offer, this game ended up blowing our socks off, and has become one of the month's biggest success stories.

Check out our review of Metroid Prime Remastered here.

PS VR2

There were a lot of question marks surrounding the PS VR2 ahead of its launch. Will it be able to successfully outperform its predecessor? Will the performance justify the high price? And most importantly, will it have a plentiful list of system selling games? The first two questions seem to have been met with a resounding yes, even if the launch titles are a different beast entirely. Still, the PS VR2 has impressed us, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for it.

See our thoughts on the PS VR2 in our review here.

Octopath Traveler II

The first Octopath Traveler game ended up being a truly well-loved JRPG. So when Square Enix announced and said that a sequel was on the way, it had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, Octopath Traveler II delivered where it mattered most. While it wasn't a true step up for the series, the intriguing narrative and awesome graphics and art was more than enough to capture our attention during our time in Solisthea.

Read our review of Octopath Traveler II here.

Company of Heroes 3

For many, Company of Heroes 3 was THE strategy game of February. Coming from the strategy experts at Relic Entertainment, this real-time take on the Mediterranean theatre of World War II promised lots of meaningful improvements and additions at both the macro and minor levels - and while the Dynamic Campaign failed to draw us in - the rest of the game absolutely impressed us.

Catch our review of Company of Heroes 3 here.

AMD 3D V-Cache CPU

AMD created the ingenious way of getting more bang for your buck with your CPU, by stacking caches on top of each other to make a 3D V-Cache system. With a new generation of CPU now on the market, we've got our hands on the latest batch of 3D CPUs from the company, and they absolutely blew us away.

Check out our review of AMD 3D V-Cache CPU here.

With March having some promising games, movies, TV, and tech, be sure to come back in a month to see what our top picks of the month ended up being.