Best of April 2023

May is here and that means that fans of video games and entertainment have tons to look forward to over the coming weeks, but before we get too far into this new month, let's take a look back at last month to talk about the best and most exciting new releases that made up April 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Towards the start of the month, Nintendo and Illumination teamed up for their big-screen adaptation of The Super Mario Bros. This movie gave us a charming and colourful tale that really resonated with fans of all kinds, as within a month of debuting, it has already crossed the billion dollar mark, making it one of 52 films to ever breach the threshold. Needless to say, this was arguably the biggest success story of April.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

This remake of the beloved strategy games ended up being Nintendo's big launch for April. Bringing back the first two instalments into the series, this game provided authentic and familiar gameplay and bolstered it with improved graphics and modern features, such as a level editor and online battles. While the wait for this game was a long one, it was clearly worth it.

Air

Ben Affleck's latest directorial works may not have been an overwhelming commercial success at the box office, but those who did pick up a ticket to catch Air all seem to be in agreement that the film is one of his best works to date. Picking up an almost perfect score on both of Rotten Tomatoes metrics, Air ended up being one of April's top films.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Aloy's second outing ended up being one of 2022's top titles, which is why it's probably not a huge surprise to hear that the major expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, known as Burning Shores, is also an excellent addition in this beloved series. Taking the red-haired protagonist to a tectonic version of Los Angeles, this expansion added new characters, quests, robots threats, all on top of fully using the PS5 to its potential to give us some of the most realistic clouds we have ever seen in video games.

The Mandalorian - Season 3

Yes, The Mandalorian's third season started back in March, but as the show concluded in April we think it deserves a spot on this list for the simple reason that the final couple of episodes in this season ended up being fantastic and worked to really help save this show from a mediocre outing. Is The Mandalorian a timeless entry into the Star Wars world, not at all. But Season 3 definitely went on a redeeming arc worth celebrating.

AMD Ryzen 7800X3D

AMD has been playing around with the concept of 3D CPUs for a while, but now that we're in a new era of hardware, how does this concept translate to the AMD Ryzen 7 series? Incredibly well, it turns out. In fact, our tests with the CPU proved that it performs better than the majority of other CPUs on the market, which indicates that the future of processors might not be to shrink or expand how many cores you can cram onto one plane, but more so about how many cores you can efficiently stack on top of each other.

Everspace 2

After a lengthy stint in Early Access, Everspace 2 made its full launch in April, and after spending a bunch of time with the game, we ended up being incredibly impressed by what we saw. This sci-fi sequel features tons of customisation features and options, and iterates and improves on the best parts of the original title. If you fancy yourself as a starship pilot, then there are few games that do it better than Everspace 2.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

The smartphone space is without a doubt becoming a little predictable, as technology companies look to steadily improve their devices instead of making huge leaps forward. Fortunately, ASUS is here to flip that concept on its head, as in the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, we both get a device that is tailored to be more than a regular smartphone, and also sports an array of upgrades and new features that make it worth getting excited for.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

While this month has featured tons of exciting and impressive games, many would struggle to knock Star Wars Jedi: Survivor off its mantle as the most anticipated of the bunch. Considering the game quickly became the second biggest launch of the year in the UK, that statement has already been backed up, and with good reason, as this sci-fi sequel simply improves and iterates on the formula that made 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order such a beloved and well-received video game.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

The headset market sure is quite the saturated place to operate in, but that hasn't stopped Turtle Beach from creating a new gadget that stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Stealth Pro is that very device, and offers great audio quality, a comfortable design, intuitive design elements that extend usage, and plenty of connectivity options, which all combine to make for a headset that we're still giddy about weeks after wrapping up our review.