HQ

It's been an interesting year for video games because it has in many areas felt a little lacking. 2024 has come across as a bit of a preparation year for a 2025 that has such a broad list of heavy hitters that it could go down as one of the greatest years in video game history. But this doesn't mean that there hasn't been some excellent projects, and when looking at the multiplayer sector in particular, we've had some real corkers this year. So, here's what we consider to be the Best Multiplayer Games of 2024.

5. Palworld

While we would have loved to slot Cat Quest III and its delightful local multiplayer action on this list in this spot, we cannot overlook the success story and brilliance that is Pocketpair's Palworld. This "Pokémon-with-guns" game debuted to an immense number of players and quickly rose up the ranks to be one of Steam's biggest titles of all-time, and rightly so, the survival-crafting experience is an amazing example of how monster-catching mechanics can be combined with other gameplay styles to create a timeless and effortlessly enjoyable solo or multiplayer adventure.

4. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

For all of its merit as a top action game and its online PvP modes, the reason why Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is making the cut for our list is because the best way to enjoy and experience this fantastic title is with allies. By grabbing a few friends and facing down the hordes of Tyranids in the campaign, Space Marine II not only becomes easier to digest, but it becomes increasingly epic and exciting, as you and your allies grapple for survival against immense odds. If you do want more, the fact that a PvP mode exists just further cements this game's multiplayer potential, even if the PvP isn't exactly the cream of the Space Marine II crop.

This is an ad:

3. Super Mario Party Jamboree

In a similar vein to Cat Quest III, Super Mario Party Jamboree makes the list for being pretty much the best party and local multiplayer game of 2024. We all know and love Mario Party as a series, but Jamboree reminded us, after years of middling launches, why this series has stood the test of time. It's effortlessly fun, great for all ages and abilities, and has local and online multiplayer support. Essentially, everything you would hope and want from a top multiplayer video game is offered in what could go down as Nintendo's best title in 2024.

This is an ad:

2. Solium Infernum

It might not be as well known as the rest of the games on this list, but League of Geeks' Solium Infernum is a prime example of a strategy game and a multiplayer game done right. The best way to describe this project is Civilization if it was set in Hell, and yes that does mean that you take on the role of one of many Archfiends grappling for as much domain and control over the unholy realm as possible. You can experience Solium Infernum alone, but it's best against other players and friends, especially considering it supports asynchronous multiplayer, meaning action can be split over days when you and your friends get the time to login and register your actions. Solium Infernum may just be one of the most user-friendly multiplayer games of the year.

1. Helldivers II

Yes, you can make an argument that some other multiplayer games deserve to be at the top of this list. Yes, you can point out the questionable decisions made since its arrival in February and even the whole ridiculous situation surrounding PlayStation Network integration. Yet despite all of this, no one can dispute that Arrowhead's Helldivers II has been the most iconic multiplayer game of the year. Thousands of players flocked to the cosmos earlier this year to help defend democracy against alien and robotic threats, and it became such an immense hit and success story that it felt as though everyone had signed up and began their campaign in fighting for freedom. Helldivers II became a way of life in February, and it's for that reason that the game tops our Best Multiplayer Games of 2024 list.