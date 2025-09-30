Best looking graphics of the generation: 8-bit

HQ

Graphics have always been a hot topic, and in the run-up to major releases, they are often the hottest topic of conversation, even though they are a factor that actually has very little to do with how good a game's gameplay is. Really nice graphics are simply very popular and, of course, the first thing we notice when we move from one console generation to another.

This makes it difficult to crown the world's most beautiful game, as you always have to take into account when it was released. For example, can Battletoads for the NES be compared to Soul Calibur for the Dreamcast or Gears of War for the Xbox 360? That's why I decided to try to crown the ten games that were the finest titles of each generation and only compare within that generation.

The focus is on popular consoles (as they have the clearest generational divisions) released in Europe, and I'll start with the so-called third generation of hardware, as the earlier ones are so primitive that it simply isn't very interesting to cover them.

(10) Asterix (SEGA Master System / 1991)

It's easy to forget that the SEGA Master System was actually significantly more powerful than the NES, which, however, had considerably more third-party support and was therefore used to its full potential. But Asterix for the Master System shows how good it could actually be with exquisite technology and design. The graphics made full use of the colour palette, with clear characters and varied environments, and slick pixel work. The animations were also unusually smooth and gave both heroes and enemies personality. Together, this created a game that shows how far you could push the Master System when everything was in place.

(9) Punch-Out (NES / 1987)

Actually, maybe this shouldn't really fit here as it's one of the earliest NES games. But... I don't care because this was a technical masterpiece made possible by the MMC2 chip, which made it possible to create much larger sprites than the NES was actually capable of. Thanks to clever programming and design, it's one of the few NES games that still looks good today.

(8) Deep Duck Trouble starring Donald Duck (SEGA Master System / 1993)

Donald Duck's adventures in Deep Duck Trouble are another example that highlights what the Master System was able to achieve when the developers took advantage of the hardware. Instead of just delivering simple platforming environments, the courses were built with depth, contrast and small details that made each area memorable. Despite a measly 8 bits, Donald himself had his personality preserved with animations that capture his hot temper. Compare this to the NES hit Duck Tales and you'll see how much more charming this actually was.

(7) Contra/Probotector (NES / 1988)

Konami were kings of the NES and delivered plenty of classics I considered for this list, including Life Force: Salamander and Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles II: The Arcade Game, which would have undoubtedly made the top 20. Probotector (Contra outside Europe) has to be included though, where Konami not only managed to cram in an incredibly stylish arcade game, they did so without compromising playability, delivering unbelievably frantic action and piggy bosses, and improved parts of it too. A technical masterpiece.

(6) Ninja Gaiden (SEGA Master System / 1992)

Ninja Gaiden hit the NES, but much later, during the 16-bit era, there was also a version for the Master System developed by Sims and Sega. The game rolled along with a completely different flow than we were used to in this era, and no matter what was thrown at us in the form of delicious worlds of enemies, it never slowed down - a sign of superb optimisation. Combined with particularly well-programmed game controls, the sense of precision was a clear technical triumph that often made it feel like it might as well have been an early 16-bit title.

(5) Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (NES / 1992)

Of course we should include more Konami on the list. They also had their Castlevania series, the first two games of which were great. And it would get better with Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. Here the development for the NES had basically come as far as it could reach, and it just poured on with sizzling effects, large sprites and varied environments, in short an adventure that really needs to be experienced in motion. Then you should know that it was a downsized version we got compared to the Japanese one, which was actually even nicer.

(4) Kirby's Adventure (NES / 1993)

By the time Kirby's Adventure was released, the NES was essentially dead (followed only a year later by the PlayStation), but the game showed that the console still had more to offer. Pastels and contrasts with several unexpected choices made the environments feel as light as they were playful, thus matching the character. Another thing is how much variety was accommodated. Many 8-bit titles had a clear tendency to reuse the same building blocks over and over again, something Kirby's Adventure avoided with a huge environmental variation. As the swan song of the NES, it's hard to think of a better example of what the console could still achieve in the right hands.

(3) Batman: Return of the Joker (NES / 1991)

Often when a new generation comes along, there is talk that games for old hardware almost seem to belong on the new console. Usually it's a bit of hyperbole, but in the case of Batman: Return of the Joker it's downright truth. Its sprites looked almost like early 16-bit graphics with detail and shading of a kind we didn't know the NES was capable of. Combine that with nice animations and gorgeous backgrounds and you have an incomparably gorgeous game that takes the bronze spot on the list.

(2) Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap (SEGA Master System / 1989)

The graphics in Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap were unrivalled. It pushed the Master System in a way that almost made it feel like a 16-bit machine. The palette was used in a nuanced way for the console, with smooth transitions and strong contrast giving clear atmosphere to everything from beaches to dark caves. The adventure's sprites were also unusually large and detailed for the era, yet animated in a way that again felt 16-bit. Dragon's Trap therefore delivered the feeling of a larger and more dynamic world and I actually considered for a long time to have it as a number one, because today I would say it is the best looking of them all.

(1) Battletoads (NES / 1991)

This one was a little trickier for me. Because when this game came out, it was utterly shockingly delicious. Rare just went crazy with effects that probably even the NES didn't know it was capable of with huge sprites, flicker-free presentation, pseudo-3D and backgrounds handled in a new way. There really was nothing like it and was incredibly creative use of the NES hardware. Today, some effects and details can make the game feel a little plodding, and Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap, for example, is much kinder to the eye. But still. At the time, it was hard to believe that it was the old NES that was spitting out graphics on the screen while Turtles copies Pimple, Rash and Zitz were slogging their way through almost ridiculously varied courses, establishing Rare as the graphics kings of the 90s.