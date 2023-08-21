Best James Bond film has been voted for by British fans

HQ

Agent 007 with a licence to kill, the extraordinarily British spy icon. A character who has appeared in 27 films, countless numbers of books and a whole host of video games, and whose popularity (based on the success of the latest film) is still unquestioned.

But which of the films is really the best? Well, that question has now been put to the British public, who have been asked to rank all the titles in a poll by NME.

The crowd spoke loud and clear, and Skyfall won by a landslide with almost 18% of all votes. The classic Goldfinger, starring Sean Connery, somewhat surprisingly settled for second place (8.5% of the vote), while Daniel Craig also snagged third place with No Time to Die with 7% of the vote.

So, which is the least favourite according to the poll? Well, that "honour" goes to Never Say Never Again, which received as little as 0.6% of the vote - a film that is also (actually) unofficial due to the circumstances under which it was produced, as well as the last time Sean Connery portrayed 007.

What are your three James Bond favourites, and which one do you consider the absolute worst?