Best game of the year so far (Part 1)

(10) Le Mans Ultimate

After several long years of watching Studio 397 fail to fix Rfactor 2 the way the fans wanted it, and after the Motorsport Games ownership group shut down the game, laid off staff and borrowed capital - not a single one of us thought that the 1.0 version of Le Mans Ultimate would be a good game, which it (indeed) was - and is. Great car physics, brilliant graphics, brilliant sound and online racing that from day one overtook rivals such as Raceroom, Assetto Corsa Competizione and Automobilista 2 - Le Mans Ultomate is the tenth best game of the year so far.

(09) Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is a grand return to a world already etched in gaming history. This sequel manages to deepen what we loved about the original - with new areas, unforgettable enemies and a dark, almost dreamlike atmosphere. The battles are as challenging as they are satisfying, and with a focus on teamwork, Nightreign becomes a collective journey into either madness or glory. Nightreign shows that FromSoftware are still masters at weaving together story, emotion and gameplay in a way few others can. What's more, they've been great at implementing harder bosses since launch, making us want to return even after we slayed the last boss.

(08) Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo has always been associated with pure gaming joy. We've seen it so many times before and there's no doubt we'll see it again and again. When they didn't have a Mario or Zelda ready to go for their pristine console, they thankfully had another mascot to pull from. In the hands of the team that gave us Super Mario Odyssey, we are then treated to a platform adventure where playfulness, charm and just fun are above all else. With a large number of fantastic worlds where it is possible to smash most things, which are packed with secrets, the fantastic duo Donkey and Pauline take us on a fantastic platform adventure. Every time you pick up the controller, it's incredibly entertaining. Nintendo's ability to give us something amazing in this genre is evident several times over - built around a concept of being able to smash pretty much anything you see. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that video games are fun. Nintendo takes advantage of that here, big time.

(07) Mario Kart World

Once again, Nintendo proved that they could take a tried and true concept and improve/change just enough to mesmerise gamers with a loaded recipe. With new and familiar drivers, we slithered into an open game world with tweaked and expanded game mechanics that literally let us drive on the walls - when we weren't driving between levels, or on railings. The title's established and newly introduced power-ups made and broke friendships on the many playful shortcuts to the finish line, whether in classic heists or online via Knockout Tour. The flagship title for Switch 2 was worth the wait and resulted in what we considered to be an indispensable kart racer that will continue to act as a breeding ground for new and continuous content for years to come.

(06) Blue Prince

There is something almost bizarre in the fact that five people developed one of the most memorable gaming experiences of the year by far and we are of course talking about the puzzle adventure Blue Prince, which has hypnotised many of us in the months since it was rolled out. Great structure, successful aesthetics, memorable story, well-motivated characters and phenomenal puzzles made this a game to remember and will definitely be on our list of the best games of the year, as December approaches.

The second part of this top list and the five best games of the year (so far) will be published tomorrow.