Best Films of 2024 so far

(10) Evil Does Not Exist

Ryusuke Hamaguchi gave us one of the most gripping stories of the year so far in Evil Does Not Exist, with a narrative that delves deeply into both the philosophical and emotional realms, asking uncomfortable questions about humanity and morality. The drama explores both existential themes and ethical dilemmas in a stylish and interesting way, with visually impressive scenes that enhance, engage and frame the film in a deeply thought-provoking way. Ryusuke Hamaguchi already proved his abilities with Drive My Car the other year, and now proves with Evil Does Not Exist that he is definitely one of the most interesting and memorable directors of our time.

(09) Love Lies Bleeding

Smoking, sweaty, weird, original, bloody, nightmarish, unhinged... we can throw all sorts of adjectives at this critically acclaimed darling, but this is a film that you have to take the pulse of for yourself to really feel what a wild beast this is at its core. Because nothing can prepare you for how delightfully unrestrained this thriller can be, with the madness held together by the magnetic relationship between Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O'Brian - the real star of the film. Love Lies Bleeding is an unusually fresh revenge thriller on steroids that is one of the hottest, and most brutal, surprises of the year.

(08) Late Night With the Devil

There is no doubt that Late Night With the Devil is one of the best horror films of the year so far, offering a wonderfully twisted trip back in time thanks to its innovative concept and intense atmosphere. Set during a live broadcast in the 1970s, the film effectively blends psychological horror and supernatural elements where the absurd meets the impossible, and thanks to the unerring acting performances, lifts the story to unexpected heights. Late Night With the Devil is a crazy journey into the unknown that is spiced with equal amounts of absurdity and seriousness, making it an absolute must for genre fans and one of the most interesting, best films of the year.

(07) The Fall Guy

John Wick/Atomic Blonde man David Leitch's colourful, witty, funny love letter to all the stuntmen/women of the film world is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished action comedies released in the last five years and one of the most entertaining films of the year so far. Here, Leitch paid just the right amount of homage to the old 80s trash series starring a clenched-jawed Lee Majors, and threw in just the right amount of genre clichés, ultimately creating a fun-filled, chatty, explosive and gorgeous whole.

(06) Civil War

Alex Garland (28 Days Later, Ex Machina) retired from directing with this tight action thriller about a political conflict within the United States that plunged the country into armed conflict, and we still remember the gunfire and nerves of Civil War, even though several months have passed since we saw it in the cinema. Garland had the very good taste not to make his war film political, choosing instead to focus on a small tight group of people and their insight into a conflict that, like all wars, reaps innocent victims and incubates an inhuman cruelty and madness that is difficult to summarise. Stylishly written, skilfully directed and very exciting.

(05) Robot Dreams

This year's sweetest film is about a dog's friendship with his robot through thick and thin, but mostly through thick when the dog's robot best friend is unfortunately stranded on a closed beach... And Robot Dreams doesn't need to be more complicated than that. There are no strained conflicts here, no need for a dramaturgically correct tension curve, just themes in the form of uncertainty and loss. A tentative innocent soul is the common thread as we see the friends longing for each other's company in segments as creative as they are dreamy, leading to a directly heartbreakingly beautiful ending. Robot Dreams is currently one of the year's most joyful happiness pills that no one should miss...

(04) The Promised Land

With themes of ambition, morality and survival, The Promised Land featured one of the strongest acting performances of the year so far in Mads Mikkelsen. One of the best actors of our time, he once again showed his incredible abilities as the dreamy and hard-working Ludvig, whose hardships stayed with us long after the credits rolled. The Promised Land challenged, not only through its complex and deep narrative but also thanks to the incredibly visually striking environments served up by director Nikolaj Arcel, which are as atmospheric as they are dreamy.

(03) Zone of Interest

With its bold and unique narrative perspective, Jonathan Glazer's controversial account of everyday life was by far one of the year's most moving and poignant experiences. With the Holocaust camp as a neighbour, the film emphasises the absurdity of the normality that commander Rudolf Höss and his family strive for, despite all the suffering and death that takes place just a stone's throw away. Something the film effectively and subtly conveys through both its visual language as well as brilliant sound technology. The monstrous is always lurking beneath the surface and provides a particularly strong emotional impact that both challenges and forces us as spectators to reflect on moral indifference and the banality of evil.

(02) Inside Out 2

Just when you thought Pixar didn't have it in them anymore, they come out with their best film in many, many years. Inside Out 2 is something as unusual as a sequel that is at least as intelligent as its predecessor, and at least as emotional - which is saying something considering the emotional bomb its predecessor was. The recognition factor was high with the adolescent problems that arose for Riley's emotions, which with humour and accuracy painted a deeply therapeutic film experience for all ages in a warm and touching way. Pixar, it's time to leave the Toy Story plans in the toy box and go all in on filming Riley's whole life if it continues to be this sharp.

BEST FILM OF THE YEAR SO FAR 2024:



(01) Dune: Part Two

Given how stunningly beautiful it was, the first film based on Frankie Herbert's incredible classic sci-fi masterpiece, we all naturally had sky-high expectations for the sequel. The always brilliant Denis Villeneuve not only did justice to the second part of the first book, but managed to enhance the already brilliant story of religious, blind, conviction with little means, resulting in a film that we have already seen several times.